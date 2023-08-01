Delhi University announces first allocation list for undergraduate admissions

NEW DELHI: Delhi University (DU) on Tuesday announced the first allocation list for the university’s undergraduate programmes. A total of 85,853 allocations have been made in the first round, said university officials.

DU is offering admission to 71,000 seats across 78 undergraduate programmes and 198 BA programme combinations

A university statement said 7,042 candidates were assigned seats in line with their first preference. About 22,000 candidates have been allocated seats from among their first five preferences.

A total of 2,02,416 were considered in this round.

A total of 2,02,416 were considered in this round.

Candidates can accept their seats by August 4.

Candidates whose names figure in the list in the first round have to accept the allocated seat by 4:59pm on August 4 on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal to enable respective colleges to scrutinise the applications of the allotted candidates. Colleges will complete this exercise by 4:59pm on August 5.

Candidates whose applications are approved by colleges have to submit the fees by 4:59pm on August 6. Officials said a college may “raise a query” in case they need any clarifications from the candidate.

Only those who complete their admission process including payment of fees, will be able to opt for “Upgrade” to participate in the second round.

The university will announce the second round on 5pm on August 10.

The university admitted students based on the marks scored in the Class 12 board examination till 2021 and switched to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admissions last year.