Delhi University launches college, course preference count on portal

Delhi University, on Friday, said that they have launched a college-wise preference count window on the admissions portal where candidates can view the number of people who have opted for a particular programme in a college in order to enable students to make informed choices.

“This count is being updated on two-hourly basis to help candidates get realtime data and information about the programmes and college preferences that other candidates are opting for. Candidates are advised to keep referring to this window and make informed choices,” the university said.

In a statement on Friday, the university said it has observed that some candidates are not adequately optimising the provisions of available preferences offered to them. “While providing their preferences, the candidates are opting for fewer choices despite being eligible for more. For example, if a candidate has been provided with 1,469 programme plus college preferences by the university, he or she must select all the combinations to benefit maximally from the allocation rounds,” the statement said, adding that candidates are advised to select the maximum number of programme plus college combinations to facilitate their allocations as per the CSAS (Common Seal Allocation System) rules.

Under the second phase of the admission process, students are to choose their courses and college combinations. The university added that the preferences saved by the candidate will be auto-locked at 4.59pm on October 10.

The CSAS was launched by the university this year as it switched to admissions through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) instead of depending on cut-off lists based on Class 12 scores.