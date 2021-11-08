Delhi University principals criticise state govt directive on college grants

Delhi University teachers and principals have criticised a directive issued by the Delhi government’s Directorate of Training and Technical Education (DTTE) that sought action against principals of 12 DU colleges for violating central civil service rules.

The Aam Aadmi Party, however, on Sunday said the colleges deliberately delay submission of utilisation certificates, and then blame the Delhi government for not granting them funds.

In a letter issued on Wednesday, the director (higher education), DTTE, wrote to DU vice chancellor, complaining that the 12 colleges that are funded by the Delhi government were not complying with the conditions required for grant approval. According to the letter, the colleges are required to prepare their budget for grants. The director also said that principals were inciting teachers and sought action against them.

In response, the DU VC wrote to the principals of the 12 colleges on Wednesday and sought a response from them.

Condemning the letter, Manoj Sinha, secretary of the DU principals’ association and head of Aryabhatta College said the letter mentions all revenues including students’ fees which was not the income of the Delhi government. “The students’ fees received by the college is the income of the Delhi University. Delhi government is having a fundamental misunderstanding, “ said Sinha.

He also said it was unfair to call for any action against CCS rules. “The government is accusing the principals of spreading rumours. We are innocuous people and not doing anything except putting forward our point of view. Now, the government is asking the university to take action against principals for putting forward their point of view,” said Sinha.

AAP MLA Atishi, who is chairperson of the standing committee on education (Delhi Vidhan Sabha), said, “As per the terms and conditions of the grant, it is necessary for college principals to submit utilisation certificates in order to get funds. However, the colleges delay this process in every quarter. On one hand, the colleges do not fulfil the basic process and on the other they turn around and say that the Delhi Government is not giving funds. It is beyond comprehension as to why the Utilisation Certificates are delayed and why do the colleges blame the Delhi Government when the delay is on their end? “

“It is paramount to understand the reason behind the lack of transparency in these colleges that they do not want to explain where funds have been utilised. At the same time, it is concerning that the principals, while being party to the delay on the end of the colleges, incite the teachers by spreading lies about the Delhi Government not releasing funds,” she said, in a statement.

Teachers’ group Academics for Action and Development (AAD) member and former DU executive council member Rajesh Jha, however, said that the proposal of giving grants on a net deficit basis will lead to a steep fee hike.

“The letter dictates these colleges to prepare the budget for a grant on a net deficit basis, which shifts the burden on the colleges to generate funds from the internal resources which means collecting funds from students’ fees. This will cause a steep fee-hike and thus create a financial barrier to keep students of marginalised section away. This is exactly carrying out the mandate of NEP 2020 for privatisation and contractualisation,” said Jha. Jha said that the imposition of CCS rules would stifle the voices of teachers.

