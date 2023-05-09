Teachers take on farewell stage to bid a-DU to students in style!

New Delhi: No matter how much the students of Delhi University enjoy their farewell with friends and batchmates, when it’s a surprise from their teachers it’s always special and endearing. Stealing the limelight on the stage are some professors who didn’t shy away from shaking a leg to create endearing moments that are catching attention on the social media as well.

DU professors took centre stage this farewell season, and indulged in a lot from cosplay to stage acts.

The faculties of Kamala Nehru College (KNC) and Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) recently took it up several notches by performing for the final-year students, during the farewells that thus turned lit with Insta-worthy moments. Donning male hats and conquering the stage, the KNC teachers received the much-deserved applause. “The farewell was packed with a lot of performances, but the two of our professors who hosted the show were the best, especially Pankaj (Kumar) sir who regaled with his mimicry of Shah Rukh Khan and rendition of Mohammad Irfan’s songs like Phir Mohabbat,” gushes Avishi Singh, a final-year student of Political Science (Hons) at KNC, adding, “He’s the proctor of the college so his demeanour is usually very strict and straightforward. But when he made an appearance on the stage, he totally stole it. I mean, my God! He was just amazing. The content, the jokes, we were all left in tears and couldn’t have asked for a better farewell to our college life.”

KNC Professor Joseph Kumar Ravi at the hippie fashion show.

The farewell by teachers has been more like a tradition in colleges, but in the past few years when Covid caused the campus to shift online, even virtual farewells couldn’t show this side of the teachers. Kumar, proctor at KNC, adds, “Since this farewell took place after the last one in 2019, we knew we had to go all out for our students. It was an epic evening and I’m glad that the students felt that sort of association that they will miss throughout their lives. As a proctor, I have a very specific role. But on stage, it was a chance to entertain them and the response after the farewell was overwhelming. We are glad that the efforts by the teachers are being appreciated by students so heartily.”

KNC professor, Soma Sengupta dressed up as Gangubai Kathiawadi from the Alia Bhatt-starrer film.

At LSR’s grad night, an annual tradition, when the students reached their college in their best attires and were in a way quite emotional since it was the end of their college life, soon came a surprise! Teachers started stepping on to the stage. “Two of the faculty members presented a semi-classical dance performance on Lata Mangeshkar’s song Piya Tose Naina Laage Re,” recalls Aditi Trivedy, a final-year BA (Prog) student, adding, “It was a really heartwarming gesture and left us all quite sentimental. I’m confident all of us in the audience were reminded of the fact that no matter how far we go in life, our teachers will always be there to cheer us up, and LSR will always be our home to come back to.”

LSR professors presented a semi-classical piece on the song Piya Tose Naina Laage Re.

Trivedy’s classmate, Rhea Agrawal, too shares feeling overwhelmed with emotions at “one of the last celebrations of college life”, and says, “Often juniors make all the arrangements at the farewell. But it was surreal and warm when we saw the performance by the faculty. It was so sweet of them to rehearse for us after a long gruelling year that actually left them with hardly any time for themselves. We actually didn’t expect them to juggle time in between their back-to-back lectures and additional duties to shower us with such love. We feel special.”

Author tweets @KritiKambiri

