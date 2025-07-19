Delhi University’s ECA trials begin with drama, debate

Theatre scripts in hand, voices trembling, and nerves just beneath the surface -- Delhi University’s much-awaited Extracurricular Activities (ECA) trials for undergraduate admissions 2025-26 kicked off on Friday, marking the start of a week-long showcase of passion, talent and ambition. Delhi University. (HT Archive)

At Miranda House, around 20 students gathered for the first day of the theatre trials, a category known for its intensity and unpredictability. From Shakespeare’s Merchant of Venice to original student-written monologues, the performances reflected a wide spectrum of creativity.

“Each student was given five minutes. Language was no limitation, even though most students performed in Hindi and English,” said one of the four judges there.

Improvisation was a major part of the trials. Students were given imagined scenarios, asked to sing, dance, or switch roles mid-act.

“We don’t expect them to be professionals,” added another judge, “but we’re looking for spark and sincerity.”

Among the performers was Narender (he goes only by his first name), who admitted his nerves. “I was extremely nervous, but I think I managed. Now I just have to wait and hope. I want to study psychology at DU… it’s my only dream,” he said.

The ECA admission process is highly competitive, with a composite scoring system where 75% weightage is assigned to ECA performance -- 60 marks from the trials and 15 from certificates they have collected -- and 25% from CUET scores.

Elsewhere in the North Campus, Ramjas College hosted the Hindi debate trials, with more than 50 students taking part. Topics ranged from cryptocurrency and global warming to the New Education Policy. Students picked their subjects via lottery and were given five minutes to prepare, followed by a three-minute speech.

“It was nerve-wracking,” said a political science aspirant who spoke on cryptocurrency. “I didn’t know much about the topic. You have to think fast and be very clear.”

According to Lokesh Yadav, ECA debate coordinator and assistant professor at Kamla Nehru College, the goal is to test “quick thinking and clarity.” English debate trials are set to begin on Saturday, continuing the hunt for DU’s next class of artist-scholars.