Delhi University sets up committee on social media policy for employees

New Delhi: Delhi University has constituted a six-member panel to formulate a policy on the use of social media platforms by university employees, triggering concerns that the policy could restrict the use of social media by employees including teachers.

The committee on social media has six members with Professor Sanjeev Singh, director of Delhi University Computer Centre, as its chairman. (File?ShutterStock)

“The competent authority of the university has constituted a committee… pertaining to the use of social media platforms in respect of the employees of the University for framing such policy of the University,” said an order issued by the university on December 8.

The committee will be headed by Professor Sanjeev Singh, director of Delhi University Computer Centre, who will chair its meetings.

Maya John, a member of the academic council, said the policy to be drafted by the committee will curb their freedom. “It seems like a troubling development in the direction of curbing DU employees’ use of social media platforms, and hence, the democratic right and freedom of expression,” she said.

Delhi university’s public relations officer Anoop Lather, who is also a member of the committee, stressed that the move will not affect the privacy of teachers.

He explained: “The committee was formed to look into the multiple unofficial Twitter and Instagram pages that are being run with Delhi University in their names. This creates a lot of confusion as they are not being run by us. It will not impact teachers’ privacy… it was merely formed to straighten things out.”

