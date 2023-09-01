Delhi University cracks down on poll code violations

As the campaign for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections picks up steam, the university administration has announced measures to prevent violations in the code of conduct.

Qalls across DU’s North Campus were defaced with names and the posters of candidates since the start of the election campaign. (Sanjeev Verma/HT)

Following an advisory committee meeting of the Delhi University (DU) on Thursday, the administration said that a special committee will be formed to ensure that violations do not take place.

DU also said that candidates have been advised to strictly adhere to the university’s code of conduct and the Lyngdoh Committee guidelines for student elections.

“Consequent upon the non-compliance, there will be legal action, including arrest of the violator and debarment of the candidate from the election,” the university said in a statement, dated August 31.

HT on August 29 reported on flagrant violations of DUSU elections campaigning norms, with students seen atop moving cars with posters in their hands, fireworks being set off in front of college gates, and printed posters dotting the streets of North Campus.

DU officials said that the special committee will comprise four flying squads, with four or five professors each. The flying squads will work jointly with the proctor’s office and the DUSU election committee till the elections are over.

Proctor Rajni Abbi,who is also a professor of law at DU, said, “Four flying squads of professors, have been formed to take rounds of the colleges and ensure that decorum is maintained.”

Professor Chandra Shekhar, from the department of Persian, who is serving as the chief election officer, said, “We have set up these teams to ensure that all the guidelines are followed.”

He added, “Some colleges might suspend campaigning in and around the G20 Summit areas because of restricted movement. However, the university has not issued any such notification.”

It was not immediately clear which colleges will suspend the campaigning. The university did not share the details despite HT’s repeated requests.

Additionally, colleges were advised to enhance their security arrangements, particularly at night. Colleges were informed that they can reach out to Sagar Singh Kalsi, the deputy commissioner of police (north), or the station house officer of the respective police station. They can inform the proctor’s office as well, officials said.

“In the presence of university authorities, we have asked candidates to engage and campaign constructively. Police forces have been regularly patrolling the campus and extra forces have been deployed. We have also requested the proctor to assign student volunteers,” said Kalsi.

Besides, walls across DU’s North Campus that were defaced with names and the posters of candidates since the start of the election campaign, will be painted over, officials said.

