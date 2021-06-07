Delhi University to hold final year exams online from today: All you need to know

The online examinations for the final semester students of undergraduate and postgraduate of Delhi University will begin from Monday. The exams are being conducted in open book examinations (OBE) mode, which the university opted for last year due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

A meeting of college principals and nodal officers was held on Sunday to discuss the modalities of evaluation and results. Under OBE, students are allowed to refer to approved material to answer the questions in examination.

"The meeting was held to discuss how to tackle the issues that arise. We want to start the evaluation process on Tuesday. Earlier, the process would start late," said DS Rawat, Dean (Examinations).

Here is everything you need to know about the DU exam:

Rawat said that the papers will be held in two shifts - 9am to 12 noon and 2pm to 5pm. The next day, officials will allot the examination sheets to teachers with a deadline to finish evaluating them.

A detailed guidelines for the examination were sent to nearly two lakh students, who are scheduled to take the exam, on Sunday night.

He added that the results could take three months, but for courses that have less number of students, the results can be finalised early.

For students who have to submit their documents to foreign universities, can be given "confidential results". "Usually, the last date for submission of results in universities is July 31 so in case some student needs the result, they can give us documentary evidence and write to us and we will give them the result," said Rawat.

The university has given relaxation in case of low internet connectivity or technical glitches. The students experiencing any such thing can submit their scripts beyond the specified time period with documentary evidence, according to the university notification. The maximum time limit for the delayed submission is 60 minutes.

If the problem persists, the students can also send their scripts by email to the college. The maximum time limit for email submission is 30 minutes. "All such cases (email submission and delayed submission) will be examined by the Review Committee," the DU notification said.

The exams were earlier postponed twice. They were scheduled to start from May 15 but were deferred to June 1 owing to the spike in coronavirus cases across the country.

Later, the varsity had released a new notification saying final semester/annual exams will commence from June 7.