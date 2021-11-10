Delhi University to start classes for new undergraduate students from Nov 22

The Delhi University will start the academic session for the new batch of undergraduate students on November 22 and for postgraduate students from December 1, the university announced on Tuesday. However, the academic calendar released by DU does not mention anything about the mode of classes — whether they would be held in-person or online.

But DU’s dean of colleges Balaram Pani said the semester will kick off in the online mode for now. “Students will be coming from different states whenever in-person classes are resumed. The (Covid-19) situation is different in different states right now. We will have to wait and watch as to how things will pan out over the next one or two months. Until then, classes will take place in the online mode,’ said Pani

The online process of admission to undergraduate courses at DU colleges is currently underway. So far, five cutoff lists have been released by the varsity. The special drive cutoff for vacant seats will be released on November 13 and candidates can apply against the special drive list from November 14 to November 15, 2021.

The DU, which stopped all in-person classes in March last year, resumed on-campus practical sessions in February, but the sessions were called off in March amid the onset of the fourth Covid-19 wave in Delhi. In September, the varsity allowed final-year undergraduate and postgraduate students to return to campus for practical and laboratory work, as part of its plan to reopen in a phased manner.

Manoj Khanna, principal of Ramjas College, said the new academic session was delayed this year due to Covid and it was important to welcome the new students at the earliest. “Covid has already delayed the (first) semester. It’s good that the new session will start soon so that we can catch up with the academic cycle,” said Khanna.

Sanjay, who goes only by his first name, will be pursuing his bachelors in political science at DU. He said he was looking forward to college life and making new friends. “I am satisfied with my course and college and look forward to attending classes. So far, we have not heard anything from the college but I am sure more details will be shared as the first-day inches closer,” he said.

Bijayalaxmi Nanda, principal of Miranda House, said the college will be holding an online orientation for students like it did the past year. “Usually, we conduct the orientation on the first day of the session itself. This time too, we will be holding a session with the first-year students as they start their college journey,” said Nanda. She said the college was yet to receive any directions regarding the mode of holding classes.

“We have not received any information so far. The notice doesn’t say anything about online or offline classes. We will wait for more information to be released,” said Nanda.