Delhi unlock: Metro stations closed for short while to ensure social distancing

With Delhi Metro services resuming almost after a month on Monday, several stations had to be closed for a brief period to ensure social distancing due to high footfall.

The Metro is running its services at 50% capacity. Some stations which were closed are Dwarka Mor, Uttam Nagar East, Vaishali, New Bus Adda, and Saket. “These closed in the morning hours for about 5 to 10 minutes each as a crowd control measure,” said a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official.

DMRC tweeted, “Entry for a few of our stations are being intermittently closed and opened for short durations to ensure social distancing as part of our crowd control measures. Please bear with us and allow for extra time in your commute.”

The rush at the station was also due to the fact that DMRC had pressed in service only 50% of its trains. The trains, DMRC officials said, were available at 5-15 minute intervals on different lines. The number of trains in service will be increased in a graded manner, DMRC officials said.

“Entry at stations will continue to be regulated through identified gates as was the practice earlier. DMRC is also writing to appropriate authorities for maintenance of law and order outside Metro stations to handle the extra rush as the Metro services resume once again from Monday in the ongoing pandemic scenario,” said an official.