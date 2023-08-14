Atishi asks Delhi chief secy to probe bribery charges at SDM offices

Newly appointed Delhi vigilance minister Atishi on Monday directed the chief secretary to initiate an investigation into the “shocking” allegations of bribery and corruption in the offices of subdivisional magistrates (SDMs).

Delhi vigilance minister Atishi said the chief vigilance officer should visit at least five SDM offices. (HT Photo)

In a note to chief secretary Naresh Kumar dated August 14, the minister said that she has received multiple complaints during a public hearing regarding “government officers in SDM offices asking people for bribes in lieu of facilitating applications for various certificates issued by the revenue department.”

Atishi directed Kumar, also the chief vigilance officer, to form teams of IAS and DANICS officers to visit all SDM offices, conduct inspection in connection with the allegations, and submit a report within a week.

There are 45 SDM offices across the 11 districts of Delhi.

Kumar did not respond to HT’s request for a comment.

Atishi’s note said that the chief vigilance officer should visit at least five SDM offices and conduct general examination into the functioning of these offices for existing procedure and practices. “People come to SDM offices for very basic documents like income certificates, caste certificate etc therefore it is extremely shocking that the SDM offices... have become sites for corruption. Unscrupulous transactions in these offices will affect the most disadvantaged and marginalised people,” the note added.

