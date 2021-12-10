Delhi water bills cannot be more than 1.5 times last month’s bill, says Jain

In a shift of its billing policy, state water minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said a Delhi resident’s water bill for any given month cannot be more than 1.5 times the previous month’s amount.

“If the bill crosses this limit, an explanation will be provided to the customer and the consumer can issue a complaint. The Delhi Jal Board will be held accountable and responsible for any errors,” Jain said.

A DJB official said that there will be a system check to stop billing from meter reader tablets if consumption variance is over 50% higher or lower in comparison to the previous bill.

“Directions have been issued that a bill with more than 50% variance will be generated by the zonal revenue office only after confirmation of consumption, according to the meter reading image. A daily meter reading image audit on a random basis will be done by revenue officers. In case of improper images, the senior inspectors will re-check the site and in case of a variation, action will be taken against meter reader,” official said.

A government official stated that grievances were received by the officials wherein the meter readers either do not upload a picture of the current meter reading or upload a random image and put a reading as deemed fit by them. “Under current system, this exercise has no check until a consumer lodges a complaint about the same,” official added.

Delhi Jal Board employs 900-meter readers who are authorised to take readings of about 2.65 million consumers under 41 zones of the city.

About 1.8 million consumers avail zero-bills under the 20 kilolitre free water scheme, the agency says. The water utility will also deploy rotation system for the meter readers. “Under the new system, meter readers will be changed in every billing cycle. This will help in eradicating any type of corruption involved,” the government official said.

