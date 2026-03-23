Delhi water supply disrupted after pipeline damage halts plant; ease likely on Tuesday

New Delhi: Water supply to several parts of central, north and south Delhi is likely to be disrupted for at least three days after a damaged pipeline knocked the crucial Chandrawal water treatment plant out of action, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said on Sunday. The shortages, expected to ease only by Tuesday, will be the first major supply disruption this season and come just days before summer sets in. (Representational Image)

The shortages, expected to ease only by Tuesday, will be the first major supply disruption this season and come just days before summer sets in, when the Capital struggles to keep all its taps running.

DJB said the areas likely to be impacted include Delhi Cantonment, RK Puram, Vasant Vihar and other parts of south Delhi; Civil Lines, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Timarpur and Malkaganj in the north; and Old Delhi, Sadar Bazar, Paharganj, Karol Bagh, Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar, Baljeet Nagar, Naraina, Palam Vihar and some pockets administered by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

NDMC also issued a disruption warning for New Delhi, adding that supply will be curtailed at the DIZ area, Tughlaq Crescent, South Avenue, Malcha Marg, Rajdoot Marg, Sarojini Nagar, Vinay Marg, the Parliament House area, Connaught Place, Ashoka Road and the diplomatic enclave.

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A damaged pipeline flooded the pump house at the Chandrawal water treatment plant in Civil Lines, officials said, adding that the flooding damaged electrical motors and panels. Some parts may require significant repairs.

“Due to a technical issue at Chandrawal Water Works–II, drinking water supply in the affected areas is temporarily disrupted. Repair and restoration work is underway. Citizens are requested to use water judiciously and conservatively,” the water utility said in a statement, adding that residents can call the 1916 helpline to report water supply issues.

“The repair of the damaged pipeline, HT (high-tension wire) panels and E&M (electrical and mechanical) equipment is being undertaken. The pump house re-operationalisation is likely to take three days,” said the statement.