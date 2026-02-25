Delhi water supply to be disrupted for 48 hours from today | Check areas affected

Several parts of the national capital will face a water supply disruption for two days beginning Wednesday, February 25, after the Delhi Jal Board announced a shutdown linked to infrastructure work at the Dwarka Water Treatment Plant. Delhi water supply disruption: With affected areas spanning numerous localities, it's crucial to prepare in advance to ensure access to water during this shutdown. (AFP)

In a public notice shared on social media, the water utility said the disruption is due to interconnection work involving a newly laid 1,500 mm diameter twin raw water pipeline in the Bhagya Vihar area. The new line is being connected to the existing twin raw water main at the Dwarka Water Treatment Plant, which will require a temporary suspension of supply.

According to the notice, water supply will remain affected for a total of 48 hours, from 11 am on February 25 to 11 am on February 27. Residents in the affected localities have been advised to store adequate water in advance.

Areas likely to be affected The disruption is expected to impact a large number of residential colonies and villages across southwest Delhi and adjoining areas. The affected locations include:

Dwarka Sub City; Mahavir Enclave; Vijay Enclave; Uttam Nagar group of colonies; Pochanpur; Bharthal; Amberahi village; Madhu Vihar; Sagar Pur; Kailash Puri; Durga Park; Mangla Puri; Raj Nagar Phase I and II; Bagdola village; Bijwasan; Dhulsiras; Binda Pur; Sewak Park; Bharat Vihar; Sita Puri; Raja Puri; Jiwan Park; Indra Park; Milap Nagar and Chanakya Place; Arjun Park; Laxmi Vihar; Bajrang Enclave; Maksudabad; Naya Bazar; Vijay Park; Sai Baba Enclave; Nangli Sakrawati village and extension; Ranaji Enclave; Shyam Vihar group of colonies; Dharampura group of colonies; Roshanpura group of colonies; Deenpur village; Matiala; Palam; Vishwas Park; Sadh Nagar Part I and II; Nanhey Park; Bamnoli village; Shahbad Mohammadpur village; Kapashera village; Indira Gandhi International Airport and ICCC (Yashobhumi); and Najafgarh town along with nearby areas.

The Delhi Jal Board has also stated that water tankers will be deployed at multiple locations during this shutdown period. Residents can contact designated helpline numbers for tanker services, details of which have been shared by the agency.