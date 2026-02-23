Delhi to see water supply disruption for 2 days: Check full list of affected areas

Several areas across Delhi will face water supply disruptions for two days (48 hours), starting Wednesday (February 25), due to interconnection works being carried out by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), the agency announced in a statement on Monday. Many areas across the national capital will see water supply disruptions, as per the Delhi Jal Board’s announcement. (File Image/Representational)

The Delhi Jal Board urged residents to store sufficient quantities of water. It also said that during the shutdown, water tankers will be available at several centres and attached a list of phone numbers to contact them.

