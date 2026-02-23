Delhi to see water supply disruption for 2 days: Check full list of affected areas
Water supply will be disrupted in the affected areas for a total of 48 hours. The Delhi Jal Board urged residents to store sufficient quantities of water.
Several areas across Delhi will face water supply disruptions for two days (48 hours), starting Wednesday (February 25), due to interconnection works being carried out by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), the agency announced in a statement on Monday.
The Delhi Jal Board urged residents to store sufficient quantities of water. It also said that during the shutdown, water tankers will be available at several centres and attached a list of phone numbers to contact them.
Delhi water supply disruptions: Which areas will be affected?
Many areas across the national capital will see water supply disruptions, as per the Delhi Jal Board’s announcement.
Here is a list of the areas that will be affected:
- Dwarka Sub City
- Mahavir Enclave
- Vijay Enclave
- Uttam Nagar Group of Colonies
- Pochanpur
- Bharthal
- Amberahi village
- Madhu Vihar
- Sagar Pur
- Kailash Puri
- Durga Park
- Mangla Puri
- Raj Nagar Phase I & II
- Bagdola village
- Bijwasan
- Dhulsiras
- Binda Pur
- Sewak Park
- Bharat Vihar
- Sita Puri
- Raja Puri
- Jiwan Park
- Indra Park
- Milapnagar and Chanakya Place
- Arjun Park
- Laxmi Vihar
- Bajrang Enclave
- Maksudabad
- Naya Bazar
- Vijay Park
- Sai Baba Enclave
- Nangli Sakrawati village & Extn
- Ranaji Enclave
- Shyam Vihar group of colonies
- Dharampura group of colonies
- Roshanpura group of colonies
- Deenpur village
- Matiala, Palam
- Viswas Park
- Sadh Nagar Part I & II
- Nanhey Park
- Bamnoli village
- Shahbad Mohammadpur village
- Kapashera village
- IGI Airport and ICCC (Yashobhumi)
- Najafgarh Town and adjoining areas.
When will water supply be disrupted? And why?
The Delhi Jal Board said that water supply will be disrupted in the affected areas for a total of 48 hours, starting from 11 am on February 25 (Wednesday) to 11 am on February 27 (Friday).
According to the statement, the supply interruptions are due to work to connect the newly laid 1500 mm diameter twin raw water line to separate it from the existing 1500 mm diameter twin raw water main of Dwarka WTP at Bhagya Vihar.
