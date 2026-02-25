Delhi water supply disruptions start today. Check details of affected areas
The DJB, in its statement, urged residents to store sufficient water, adding that water tankers will be available at several centres during the disruption.
Several areas across Delhi will face disruptions in water supply for two days from Wednesday, February 25, due to interconnection works being carried out by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).
The DJB, in its statement, urged residents to store sufficient water, adding that water tankers will be available at several centres during the disruption. The water board also attached a list of phone numbers to contact the centres.
The water supply disruption will begin from 11am on Wednesday, February 25, and last until 11am on Friday, February 27.
According to Delhi Jal Board's statement, the supply interruptions are due to works to connect the newly laid 1500 mm diameter twin raw water line to separate the existing 1500 mm diameter twin raw water main of Dwarka WTP at Bhagya Vihar.
The agency listed the water emergency number as 1916.
Delhi water supply cut: Which areas will be hit?
The list of areas that will be affected due to the water supply disruptions are:
- Dwarka Sub City
- Mahavir Enclave
- Vijay Enclave
- Uttam Nagar Group of Colonies
- Pochanpur
- Bharthal
- Amberahi village
- Madhu Vihar
- Sagar Pur
- Kailash Puri
- Durga Park
- Mangla Puri
- Raj Nagar Phase I & II
- Bagdola village
- Bijwasan
- Dhulsiras
- Binda Pur
- Sewak Park
- Bharat Vihar
- Sita Puri
- Raja Puri
- Jiwan Park
- Indra Park
- Milapnagar and Chanakya Place
- Arjun Park
- Laxmi Vihar
- Bajrang Enclave
- Maksudabad
- Naya Bazar
- Vijay Park
- Sai Baba Enclave
- Nangli Sakrawati village & Extn
- Ranaji Enclave
- Shyam Vihar group of colonies
- Arjun Park
- Dharampura group of colonies
- Roshanpura group of colonies
- Deenpur village
- Matiala, Palam
- Viswas Park
- Sadh Nagar Part I & II
- Nanhey Par
- Bamnoli village
- Shahbad Mohammadpur village
- Kapashera village
- IGI Airport and ICCC (Yashobhumi)
- Najafgarh Town and adjoining areas.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.