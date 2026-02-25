Delhi water supply disruptions start today. Check details of affected areas

Several areas across Delhi will face disruptions in water supply for two days from Wednesday, February 25, due to interconnection works being carried out by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). The water supply disruption will begin from 11am on Wednesday, February 25, and last until 11am on Friday, February 27. (ANI/Representative Image)

The DJB, in its statement, urged residents to store sufficient water, adding that water tankers will be available at several centres during the disruption. The water board also attached a list of phone numbers to contact the centres.

The water supply disruption will begin from 11am on Wednesday, February 25, and last until 11am on Friday, February 27.

According to Delhi Jal Board's statement, the supply interruptions are due to works to connect the newly laid 1500 mm diameter twin raw water line to separate the existing 1500 mm diameter twin raw water main of Dwarka WTP at Bhagya Vihar.