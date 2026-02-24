Nearly 50 Delhi areas to see water supply disruption tomorrow. Check full list

Several areas across Delhi will face water supply problems for two days starting Wednesday, February 25. As per reports, the disruptions comes due to the Delhi Jal Board's ongoing interconnection work across the national capital territory. DJB has called on residents to store sufficient water, adding that water tankers will be available at centres during the shutdown. (ANI)

“The Delhi Jal Board hereby informs that due to the work of connecting (interconnection) the newly laid 1500 mm diameter twin raw water line in the Bhagya Vihar area with the existing 1500 mm twin raw water main at Dwarka Water Treatment Plant (Dwarka WTP), the water supply will remain disrupted for 48 hours,” read the official notice issued by the NCT body.

Delhi water supply | Which areas will be impacted? As per the announcement from Delhi Jal Board, the following areas across the capital will be impacted by the water supply disruption -