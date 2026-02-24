Nearly 50 Delhi areas to see water supply disruption tomorrow. Check full list
As per reports, the disruptions come due to the Delhi Jal Board's ongoing interconnection work across the national capital territory.
Several areas across Delhi will face water supply problems for two days starting Wednesday, February 25. As per reports, the disruptions comes due to the Delhi Jal Board's ongoing interconnection work across the national capital territory.
The water board has called on residents to store sufficient water, adding that water tankers will be available at centres during the shutdown.
“The Delhi Jal Board hereby informs that due to the work of connecting (interconnection) the newly laid 1500 mm diameter twin raw water line in the Bhagya Vihar area with the existing 1500 mm twin raw water main at Dwarka Water Treatment Plant (Dwarka WTP), the water supply will remain disrupted for 48 hours,” read the official notice issued by the NCT body.
Delhi water supply | Which areas will be impacted?
As per the announcement from Delhi Jal Board, the following areas across the capital will be impacted by the water supply disruption -
- Dwarka Sub City
- Mahavir Enclave
- Vijay Enclave
- Uttam Nagar Group of Colonies
- Pochanpur
- Bharthal
- Amberahi village
- Madhu Vihar
- Sagar Pur
- Kailash Puri
- Durga Park
- Mangla Puri
- Raj Nagar Phase I & II
- Bagdola village
- Bijwasan
- Dhulsiras
- Binda Pur
- Sewak Park
- Bharat Vihar
- Sita Puri
- Raja Puri
- Jiwan Park
- Indra Park
- Milapnagar and Chanakya Place
- Arjun Park
- Laxmi Vihar
- Bajrang Enclave
- Maksudabad
- Naya Bazar
- Vijay Park
- Sai Baba Enclave
- Nangli Sakrawati village & Extn
- Ranaji Enclave
- Shyam Vihar group of colonies
- Arjun Park
- Dharampura group of colonies
- Roshanpura group of colonies
- Deenpur village
- Matiala, Palam
- Viswas Park
- Sadh Nagar Part I & II
- Nanhey Park
- Bamnoli village
- Shahbad Mohammadpur village
- Kapashera village
- IGI Airport and ICCC (Yashobhumi)
- Najafgarh Town and adjoining areas.
The water supply disruption will continue for a total of 48 hours, starting from 11 am on February 25 (Wednesday) to 11 am on February 27 (Friday).
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.