Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Nearly 50 Delhi areas to see water supply disruption tomorrow. Check full list

    As per reports, the disruptions come due to the Delhi Jal Board's ongoing interconnection work across the national capital territory.

    Published on: Feb 24, 2026 11:02 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Several areas across Delhi will face water supply problems for two days starting Wednesday, February 25. As per reports, the disruptions comes due to the Delhi Jal Board's ongoing interconnection work across the national capital territory.

    DJB has called on residents to store sufficient water, adding that water tankers will be available at centres during the shutdown. (ANI)
    DJB has called on residents to store sufficient water, adding that water tankers will be available at centres during the shutdown. (ANI)

    The water board has called on residents to store sufficient water, adding that water tankers will be available at centres during the shutdown.

    “The Delhi Jal Board hereby informs that due to the work of connecting (interconnection) the newly laid 1500 mm diameter twin raw water line in the Bhagya Vihar area with the existing 1500 mm twin raw water main at Dwarka Water Treatment Plant (Dwarka WTP), the water supply will remain disrupted for 48 hours,” read the official notice issued by the NCT body.

    Delhi water supply | Which areas will be impacted?

    As per the announcement from Delhi Jal Board, the following areas across the capital will be impacted by the water supply disruption -

    1. Dwarka Sub City
    2. Mahavir Enclave
    3. Vijay Enclave
    4. Uttam Nagar Group of Colonies
    5. Pochanpur
    6. Bharthal
    7. Amberahi village
    8. Madhu Vihar
    9. Sagar Pur
    10. Kailash Puri
    11. Durga Park
    12. Mangla Puri
    13. Raj Nagar Phase I & II
    14. Bagdola village
    15. Bijwasan
    16. Dhulsiras
    17. Binda Pur
    18. Sewak Park
    19. Bharat Vihar
    20. Sita Puri
    21. Raja Puri
    22. Jiwan Park
    23. Indra Park
    24. Milapnagar and Chanakya Place
    25. Arjun Park
    26. Laxmi Vihar
    27. Bajrang Enclave
    28. Maksudabad
    29. Naya Bazar
    30. Vijay Park
    31. Sai Baba Enclave
    32. Nangli Sakrawati village & Extn
    33. Ranaji Enclave
    34. Shyam Vihar group of colonies
    35. Arjun Park
    36. Dharampura group of colonies
    37. Roshanpura group of colonies
    38. Deenpur village
    39. Matiala, Palam
    40. Viswas Park
    41. Sadh Nagar Part I & II
    42. Nanhey Park
    43. Bamnoli village
    44. Shahbad Mohammadpur village
    45. Kapashera village
    46. IGI Airport and ICCC (Yashobhumi)
    47. Najafgarh Town and adjoining areas.

    The water supply disruption will continue for a total of 48 hours, starting from 11 am on February 25 (Wednesday) to 11 am on February 27 (Friday).

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
    News/Cities/Delhi News/Nearly 50 Delhi Areas To See Water Supply Disruption Tomorrow. Check Full List
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes