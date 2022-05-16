Water supply to be affected in parts of Delhi from tomorrow. Details here
Water supply shall be affected in parts of the national capital from Tuesday morning due to depletion of pond level of the Yamuna river at Wazirabad and reduction in release of raw water from Haryana, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said on Monday.
The DJB said water production had been affected at treatment plants in Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla and urged residents, suffering from a scorching summer, to store adequate quantity of water in advance as per requirement. It added water tankers would be provided on request as supply would remain affected till the pond level improved to normal.
“Due to depletion of pond level of Yamuna at Wazirabad Water Works 669.40 feet against the normal level of 674.50 feet and reduction in release of raw water by Haryana in river Yamuna, water production has been affected from Water Treatment Plants at Wazirabad, Chandrawal & Okhla,” it said.
Among the areas to be affected were Civil Lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and adjoining areas, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj and NDMC areas, Old and New Rajinder Nagar, Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, Ramlila Ground, Delhi Gate, Punjabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, South Extension, Greater Kailash, Burari, parts of Cantonment area and South Delhi.
432 fined in two days for driving on wrong side in Gurugram, say traffic police
At least 432 people were fined till Saturday for driving on the wrong side during the road safety drive launched by the Gurugram traffic police on Friday to reduce accidents in the city. The traffic police will tabulate such cases for Sunday on Monday, said the officials. An e-challan will be generated against an offender immediately. Nearly 20% of the fines issued by the Gurugram traffic police account for wrong-way driving, according to deputy commissioner of police traffic, TRavinder Singh Tomar
Ensure safety of Kashmiri Pandits, Delhi CM Kejriwal urges Centre
“Few days back a Kashmiri pandit was killed in his office. It seems they had thought this through. The country is worried. Why are Kashmiri Pandits still not safe? A lot of them had been sent under a PM package. After this incident, all of them are scared,” the chief minister said in the briefing. Kejriwal was referring to the protests by Kashmiri Pandit community in Budgam on Friday.
Congress works to unite, BJP to divide: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party for “creating divisions” while saying his party works to unite all. “We work to help the needy, the weak, and they [BJP] for few industrialists,” he said. Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of damaging the economy after it strengthened under the previous Congress-led United Progressive Government government. Gandhi said there is no employment for youth while the inflation is increasing.
Mundka fire tragedy: NHRC begins probe into rights violations
A team of officials from the National Human Rights Commission on Monday visited the commercial building in outer Delhi's Mundka area that was destroyed in a massive fire on May 13 killing at least 27 people. “It is the first day of the probe, and will progress as we get more facts,” NHRC Sunil Meena was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. A day ago, the owner of the ill-fated four-storey building was arrested.
JD (U) nominates Anil Hegde for Rajya Sabha by-poll
Ruling Janata Dal (United) or JD (U) on Monday named Anil Hegde, who is from Karnataka, as its candidate for the by-poll to a vacant Bihar Rajya Sabha seat on May 30. Mahendra Prasad's death in December necessitated the by-poll. Hedge, a veteran socialist leader, was a close associate of late former defence minister George Fernandes. He is also JD (U)'s national election officer.
