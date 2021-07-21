Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi weather: Cloudy sky with a chance of light rain today

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 08:41 AM IST
Dark clouds hover over South Extention in New Delhi on Tuesday, July 20. (Sanchit Khanna/ HT photo)

Delhi is likely to see a cloudy sky with light rain on Wednesday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday is likely to be 25 degrees Celsius (°C)while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 34°C.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday was 24°C, three notch below normal and the maximum temperature was 31.9°C.

Delhi’s air quality was in the satisfactory category on Wednesday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 78. On Tuesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 81.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

