Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi weather: Cloudy sky with light rain likely today, says IMD
delhi news

Delhi weather: Cloudy sky with light rain likely today, says IMD

The minimum temperature on Tuesday is expected to touch 28 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is predicted to hover around 34 degrees Celsius
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 08:37 AM IST
Representational image. (HT Photo)

Delhi is likely to witness a cloudy sky with light rain on Tuesday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. The minimum temperature on Tuesday is expected to touch 28 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is predicted to hover around 34 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature on Monday was 27.4 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature was 36.2 degrees Celsius.

As per the IMD’s weekly forecast, light rain is expected on Wednesday, followed by moderate rain on Thursday and Friday.

Also Read | 29% of India is witnessing dry weather, shows IIT study

Delhi’s air quality was in the satisfactory category on Tuesday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 99. On Monday, the average 24-hour AQI stood at 122 in the moderate category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

On Monday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “Delhi’s AQI is in the moderate category with lead pollutant PM10 as predicted due to stagnant condition arising from anti-cyclonic condition (merging of wind form south-west and east side of Delhi). With the change in wind mainly from the eastern side, and an increase in ventilation, AQI will improve to moderate with the inclusion of regional IGP pollution, and will remain so for the next two days due to very small/no rainfall.”

RELATED STORIES

.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhi pollution: Smog tower to be inaugurated at Anand Vihar today

Delhiwale: A cubicle like no other

DDA revamp drive at fault for Nehru Place flooding: Traders

Delhi HC tells govt to ensure court infra upgraded
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP