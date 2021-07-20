Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi weather: Deficit covered, moderate rain to continue
delhi news

Delhi weather: Deficit covered, moderate rain to continue

Met officials said that parts of Delhi started receiving light rains from early Tuesday morning, which is expected to continue through the day
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 08:29 AM IST
A man wades through a waterlogged stretch along Ring Road near ITO during heavy rain in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

A day after heavy rain lashed the national Capital, covering the rainfall deficit of nearly 51% that Delhi had recorded till Saturday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that moderate rain is likely to continue through Tuesday.

Met officials said that parts of Delhi started receiving light rains from early Tuesday morning, which is expected to continue through the day.

The city on Monday received 69.6mm of rain in 24 hours, a spell that led to the temperature dropping to 26.5 degrees Celsius, down from 36.4°C the previous day, and eight degrees below normal for this time of year. In fact, Delhi’s daytime temperature on Monday was the lowest for the season since July 30, 2014, when the mercury dipped to 24.9°C. The minimum on Monday was 24.2°C, three degrees below normal.

Also Read | Mumbai sees continuous rainfall; IMD issues orange category storm warning

The showers started early on Monday morning, and continued throughout the day.

“With Monday’s showers Delhi has covered its rainfall deficit. Usually, in July, Delhi records around 210mm of rainfall but as of Tuesday, the city has already reached 220mm. Rains are expected to continue till July 21. However, the intensity will be lower. From July 23-24, rain will pick up again,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre.

Srivastava also said that from Tuesday temperatures are likely to rise by a few degrees.

The monsoon arrived in Delhi on July 13, after a 16-day delay, and a series of inaccurate forecasts by the Met department. After moderate showers on the first two days of its onset, the city got only “traces” of rainfall, despite predictions of light rain and thundershowers, and an “orange alert” that was issued for the weekend.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Clip of man joyfully pushing wheelchair-bound friend around may warm your heart

Rebirth in the Cradle of Everest

Man cuts brick with water. Viral video may shock you

Dog missing for five days found trapped between walls. Watch its rescue
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021
WBBSE Madhyamik Result
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
West Bengal 10th Result 2021
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP