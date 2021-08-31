Delhi weather: Expect a cloudy sky with moderate rainfall today

Delhi is likely to witness a cloudy sky with moderate rain on Tuesday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. The minimum temperature is expected to touch 25 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to hover around 33°C. The minimum temperature on Monday was 25.3°C and the maximum temperature was 34.6°C.

Also Read | Delhi advises against plying decades-old petrol, diesel vehicles

Delhi’s air quality was in the satisfactory category on Tuesday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 70. On Monday, the average 24-hour AQI stood at 81 in the satisfactory category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Tuesday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “Delhi’s AQI is in the satisfactory category with PM10 as leading pollutant. The polluted air from the Indo-Gangetic Plain region is mixed with local re-suspended dust in moderate ventilation. The air quality is predicted to remain in moderate category for next 2 days under similar wind conditions and low rainfall.”