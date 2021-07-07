Delhi weather: IMD predicts a hot, windy day

Delhi is likely to see strong surface winds during the daytime on Wednesday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday is likely to be 29 degrees Celsius while maximum temperature is predicted to reach 41 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday was 28.7 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal and maximum temperature was 40.6 degrees Celsius.

Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Wednesday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 167. On Tuesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 144.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".