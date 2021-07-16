Delhi weather: IMD predicts light rain today and tomorrow

Delhi is likely to see light rain on Friday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. Light rain or drizzle has also been predicted for Saturday.

The minimum temperature on Friday is likely to be 26 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is predicted to hover around 37 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature on Thursday was 23.4 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature was 36.6 degrees Celsius.

Delhi’s air quality was in the satisfactory category on Friday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 91. On Thursday, the average 24-hour AQI stood at 83 in the satisfactory category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Thursday, the union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “The overall air quality is in the satisfactory category as forecasted. Surface winds are high and the southwest monsoon has advanced into Delhi. Thundershowers observed over Delhi. Increased rainfall activity is likely to influence AQI positively. Widespread rainfall is likely during the next few days. Satisfactory to good AQI is forecasted for the next three days.”