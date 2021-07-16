Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi weather: IMD predicts light rain today and tomorrow
delhi news

Delhi weather: IMD predicts light rain today and tomorrow

The minimum temperature on Friday is likely to be 26 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is predicted to hover around 37 degrees Celsius
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 08:34 AM IST
Representational image. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

Delhi is likely to see light rain on Friday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. Light rain or drizzle has also been predicted for Saturday.

The minimum temperature on Friday is likely to be 26 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is predicted to hover around 37 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature on Thursday was 23.4 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature was 36.6 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Heavy rains continue in Mumbai, major areas of city waterlogged

Delhi’s air quality was in the satisfactory category on Friday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 91. On Thursday, the average 24-hour AQI stood at 83 in the satisfactory category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Thursday, the union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “The overall air quality is in the satisfactory category as forecasted. Surface winds are high and the southwest monsoon has advanced into Delhi. Thundershowers observed over Delhi. Increased rainfall activity is likely to influence AQI positively. Widespread rainfall is likely during the next few days. Satisfactory to good AQI is forecasted for the next three days.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon react to Varun Dhawan’s video with his pet dog

Meet Delhi’s ‘Nest man’ who is building homes for hundreds of birds

Woman discovers 18 snakes in her bedroom, shares pictures

Psst, a bite please! Woman voices thoughts of her cats, leaves netizens giggling
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra SSC result
PM Modi
Malik movie review
Rishabh Pant
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Zika cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP