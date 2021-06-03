Delhi weather: Isolated thunderstorms likely today, says IMD

Delhi is likely to see isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds on Thursday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Thursday is likely to be at 23 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 38°C.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday was 22°C, and the maximum temperature was 37°C.

Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Thursday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 116. On Wednesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 143.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Thursday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “The overall Delhi air is in the moderate category as forecasted. Surface winds are strong and east south-easterly. Isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds are likely in Delhi for the next two days and local lifting of the dust is likely. The short-lived dust spike is likely to improve by following the rain and the washing out process. AQI is forecasted to stay in the moderate category with PM10 as the lead pollutant for the next three days.”