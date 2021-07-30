Delhi weather: Moderate rain likely today, says IMD

Delhi is likely to witness moderate rain on Friday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. Met officials said that there is a forecast of "light to moderate" showers on July 30-31.

The minimum temperature on Friday is likely to be 24 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is predicted to hover around 32 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature on Thursday was 24 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature was 32.1 degrees Celsius, two degrees below the normal.

Delhi’s air quality was in the satisfactory category on Friday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 69. On Thursday, the average 24-hour AQI stood at 63 in the satisfactory category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

On Thursday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “Active rainfall spell is likely in the next two days. Active Rainfall spells are likely to influence AQI further positively through the washout process. Good to Satisfactory AQI is forecasted next three days.”