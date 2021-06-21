Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Partly cloudy sky in Delhi today, possibility of thunder lightning: IMD

The minimum temperature on Monday is likely to be at 27 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 37°C
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUN 21, 2021 09:07 AM IST
A cloudy sky and a view of the Qutub Minar, at Mehrauli in New Delhi on Sunday, June 20. (Amal KS/HT photo)

Delhi is likely to see a partly cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder lightning on Monday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Monday is likely to be at 27 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 37°C.

The minimum temperature on Sunday was 25.2°C, four notches below the normal, and the maximum temperature was 34.2°C.

Delhi’s air quality was in the satisfactory category on Monday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 66. On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI was 62.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

