Delhi weather: Rain, thunder likely today, says IMD, after storm this week

Delhi may see thunderstorms and winds gusting up 30 km per hour Wednesday, with the maximum temperature expected to settle at 40 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

The weather department said an east-west trough passing through Haryana had resulted in a low-pressure area and, under its influence, parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, western Uttar Pradesh, and eastern Rajasthan could witness scattered light rainfall. Parts of Delhi could also see thunderstorm-like activity on Wednesday, which will keep temperatures in check, the IMD said.

A heatwave is unlikely in Delhi for at least a week, Mahesh Palawat, vice president (climate change and meteorology), with private weather forecasters Skymet, was quoted by news agency PTI.

A powerful thunderstorm - packing winds of up to 100 km per hour - pummeled Delhi Monday, leaving two dead and over 530 trees uprooted, as well as flooding roads and creating traffic jams, causing widespread damage to property and vehicles, and disrupting internet and electricty supply.

It was the first storm with wind speeds of over 100 km per hour since June 2018, when Cyclone Palam tore through Delhi with 104 km per hour winds.

The winds did, however, bring some respite from temperatures that earlier soared past 40 degrees Celsius after a squall (a week ago) dropped them below normal for most of the past few days.

There is a greater chance of sudden development of such powerful thunderstorms in May and June due to high temperatures and high humidity, the weather department has warned.

Such storms cannot be predicted a day or two in advance, an IMD official was quoted by PTI, after the agency was caught off-guard by the suddenness of Monday's downpour.

Initially the IMD only forecast 'thundery development' for Delhi on Monday. Alert levels were upgraded to 'yellow' at 3 pm on that day and then moved to 'orange' at 4.30pm.

By this time, though, it was too late for people and agencies to take precautionary measures.

High temperature and high humidity create thunderclouds capable of short, intense spells of rain and thunderstorms, Skymet's Palawat said.

With input from PTI

