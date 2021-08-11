Delhi weather: Strong winds likely today, says IMD

Delhi is likely to experience strong surface winds during the day on Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday is likely to be 27 degrees Celsius while maximum temperature is predicted to reach 36 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday was 35.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, and the minimum was 25 degrees Celsius.

Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Wednesday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 125. On Tuesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 101.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

On Tuesday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “The overall air quality is in the satisfactory category due to moderate wind. Under little rain condition dust from unpaved road will increase. But faster wind from north-west will lead to more ventilation. As a result, AQI will be in satisfactory category for the next three days.”