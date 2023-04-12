Isolated rain fails to keep searing heat in city at bay

The Capital recorded another warm day on Wednesday, with the maximum temperature touching 36.7 degrees Celsius (°C)– one degree above normal for this time of year. However, isolated parts of Delhi also recorded a drizzle in the morning, despite the met department not forecasting any. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said southwesterly winds blew towards the region in the last 24 hours, which brought some moisture from the Arabian sea, leading to localised rain spells in some parts, but the rise in mercury is likely to continue. Delhi University students on a hot day in the Capital. (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

Delhi’s maximum temperature is forecast to touch 37°C on Thursday, 38°C by Friday and 39°C on Saturday and is likely cross the 40-degree mark by Sunday.

IMD data showed “trace” rainfall was recorded at the Safdarjung observatory between 8.30am and 5.30pm, with similar “trace” rainfall being recorded at Palam and Lodhi Road stations too. Trace rainfall is generally equivalent to a brief drizzle and cannot be measured. Met officials said cloudiness associated with this moisture intrusion is expected on Thursday too, however, no rain is forecast in the next few days.

“Due to a change in wind direction to southwesterly, some moisture was brought in from the Arabian sea. This, coupled with high temperatures locally, led to cloud formation in places and some isolated parts recorded a drizzle too. This occurred mainly between 8am and 11am,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist at IMD.

The highest maximum recorded across the city was 38.8°C, at both Pitampura and the Sports complex station (Akshardham). This was followed by a high of 37.9°C at Najafgarh. In terms of minimum temperature, Delhi recorded a spike of nearly six degrees from 16.°C on Tuesday to 22.1°C – one degree above normal--on Wednesday.

“Whenever there are clouds at night, the minimum temperature is high as the clouds prevent surface heat from being absorbed into the atmosphere. We saw clouds forming overnight, which led to a higher minimum. These clouds disappeared by noon,” Srivastava added.

The strong winds of 20-30kmph, which accompanied these overcast skies, also led to an improvement in air quality. Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) reading was recorded at 213 (poor), based on Central Pollution Control Board’s daily national bulletin. The AQI in comparison was 260 (poor) on Tuesday. Forecasts show Delhi’s AQI is likely to remain in the “poor” category till April 15.

An AQI reading between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.