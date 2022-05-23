Delhi-NCR likely to receive more rain, thunderstorm tonight; no heatwave in sight: IMD

Another spell of rain and thundershowers is expected to bring more relief from the scorching heat in Delhi and its neighbouring areas on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in a tweet said rainfall, accompanied with strong gusty winds up to 50-60 kilometres per hour, are very likely to occur over Delhi and the national capital region during the night.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The weather department also predicted similar weather conditions over Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan and the western region of Uttar Pradesh during the next 8 to 10 hours. The MeT department said that a hail storm is very likely to occur in these areas.

The northwestern parts of the country, including the capital city, enjoyed some respite from the prolonged heatwave as the region received heavy rainfall under the influence of the season’s first moderate intensity thunderstorm.

Also Read | Wind speed may reach 90 kmph in Delhi-NCR amid rain: IMD warning for these areas

The morning temperature in Delhi plunged 11 notches from 29 degrees Celsius to 18 degrees Celsius. However, it also affected road and air traffic during the morning rush hours, besides bringing down houses and trees, leaving at least eight people injured.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several flights and trains were cancelled due to the heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. Water-logging and power cuts were also reported from several areas, officials said.

The IMD had said that similar weather conditions will prevail over the next few days and “no heatwave condition is likely to develop in any part of the country during the next five days". The only exception, it said, was West Rajasthan, where isolated heatwave conditions are likely on May 26 and 27.

The summer months of March, April, May usually witness thunderstorms for 12 to 14 days, but this season has seen only four to five thunderstorms and that too, mostly dry.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON