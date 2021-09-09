Delhi: WhatsApp chatbot to answer Covid queries

People in Delhi can now send a WhatsApp message to +91 1122307145 and get answers to Covid-related queries , such as the location of nearby vaccination centres, booking slots to get the shot, details about government-approved refilling stations for oxygen cylinders, and teleconsultancy services from doctors.

The chatbot, launched on Wednesday, will work similarly to those engaged by food delivery aggregators, cab service apps, and customer care services for chatting with clients and resolving their grievances in real time.

Queries which the chatbots fail to answer will be redirected to a Covid-19 control room set up by the government, said a senior government official. Information on the WhatsApp chatbot will be available in both Hindi and English, the official said, while asking not to be named.

Health minister Satyendar Jain later released a statement in which he said: “The people of Delhi can now get accurate, authentic, and up-to-date information about Covid-related resources in Delhi through this WhatsApp helpline number. For this, a user has to send ‘Hi’ to +911122307145 on WhatsApp. This will help the people of Delhi get all the information from a single window. To mark the launch of this facility, the officials of WhatsApp were also present.” htc