'Delhi will again suffocate if stubble burning doesn't reduce': Gopal Rai

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai warned that the national capital will again suffocate if stubble burning does not come down. Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Rai cited official data from November 1 till November 6, which revealed that whenever stubble burning increased in neighbouring states such as Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, the level of pollution also went up in Delhi.

“The data showed that pollution levels in Delhi are seeing an alarming rise because of stubble burning, and bursting of firecrackers during Diwali made the situation worse,” Rai said.

He pointed out that the impact of firecrackers is reducing in the national capital but the effect of stubble burning is on a constant level. “The threat of pollution will loom till there is no solution for stubble burning,” Rai added.

The environment minister's remarks came after the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said that stubble burning accounted for 36% of the pollution in Delhi, Hindustan Times reported on Saturday.

During Sunday's press conference, environment minister Rai also said that the impact of the Delhi government's anti-pollution initiatives such as the anti-dust campaign, the 'Red Light on, Gaadi off' campaign and electric vehicles among others was failing because of stubble burning.

Rai requested that the Centre must hold an emergency meeting of the environment ministers of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on stubble burning.

Highlighting that there has been no stubble burning in Delhi, Rai told reporters that the national capital is facing the impact due to fire being set to straw stubble in neighbouring states.

On Sunday, the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi continued to remain in the ‘severe category’ at 436, according to data shared by SAFAR. However, the data also showed that the AQI is likely to improve to the upper end of the 'very poor' category as the "surface winds are becoming stronger", dispersing air pollutants from Sunday evening.