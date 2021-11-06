Home / Cities / Delhi News / Stubble burning emissions account for 36% of Delhi’s pollution: SAFAR
Stubble burning emissions account for 36% of Delhi’s pollution: SAFAR

The Centre-run SAFAR has forecasted that the contribution of stubble burning emissions will remain almost the same today, and that the air quality of Delhi is likely to improve from tonight given no more firecrackers are burnt.
Public Works Department (PWD) workers spray water to curb the air pollution in New Delhi on November 6, 2021. (ANI Photo)(Ishant Kumar)
Published on Nov 06, 2021 05:10 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

As Delhi’s air quality stayed at “severe” category for the second consecutive day on Saturday, emissions from stubble burning accounted for 36 per cent of the pollution share, Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) said.

In the last 24 hours, SAFAR added, the PM2.5 pollutants’ concentration across the national capital has become higher than in 2020 but “much less than that in 2018.” “However, it may be noted that local winds have picked up since morning and now the fast dispersion is expected,” SAFAR forecasted.

The central agency further predicted the contribution of stubble burning to remain almost the same today, and that the air quality in Delhi is expected to improve to “very poor” by tonight if no more firecrackers are burnt in the city.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government in Delhi had imposed a blanket ban on the sale, use and bursting of firecrackers, including green ones, on Diwali. However, the prohibition was widely flouted resulting in the air quality of the capital degrading to “severe” category by Thursday 9pm. It was the first time this season that the air quality index (AQI) dipped beyond the “very poor” category in the city.

In fact, on Friday – a day after Diwali celebrations, Delhi reported the highest average AQI at 462 in five years. Last year, the AQI on Diwali’s next day was recorded at 435. As per SAFAR, the PM2.5 levels yesterday was also the highest in three years owing to firecracker bursting as well as stubble burning. However, SAFAR clarified that it was still better in comparison to 2018.

According to the latest data provided by the SAFAR, PM2.5 and PM10 levels stand at 306 and 439, respectively, in Delhi with both being in the “severe” category, at 4pm. The central agency has forecasted PM10 levels to reach “poor” and PM2.5 levels to “very poor” category on Sunday.

Citing a report, environmental activist Vimlendu Jha told news agency ANI that people living in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) lose 9.5 years of their lives because of air pollution.

