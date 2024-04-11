Delhi will respond to CM being jailed in polls: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday highlighted the achievements of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the education and health sectors, and said that the Capital’s residents will respond to his incarceration through votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. AAP leader Atishi and the party’s candidate for the South Delhi seat, Sahiram Pehalwan, in Govindpuri Extension. (HT Photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit back, saying that the people of Delhi have distanced themselves from the AAP.

Kejriwal, the AAP national convener, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with a money laundering probe pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22. He is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

On Thursday, Delhi minister Atishi held a door-to-door campaign at Govindpuri Extension near Kalkaji with Sahiram Pehalwan, her party’s South Delhi candidate for the polls, as part of the AAP’s ”Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se” (respond to jail through votes) campaign.

“There is a lot of anger among the people over the illegal arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal. People know that the arrest of Kejriwal is part of a conspiracy. He has been arrested on false charges and people are very angry about this. People will show their anger with their votes in the upcoming elections,” Atishi, the Kalkaji legislator, said.

The minister said that Kejriwal considers the people of Delhi as his family, and his family will respond with love by voting for the AAP in the Lok Sabha polls.

“The people of Delhi love their CM very much, and the answer to Modi and the BJP’s excesses will be given by Delhi and the entire country,” she said.

The BJP, in response, said that the people of Delhi have rejected the AAP’s campaign.

“The people of Delhi are rejecting the AAP campaign, just as the people of the Kalkaji assembly seat had rejected Atishi by defeating candidates of all three wards of the assembly in the 2022 municipal elections,” said Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor.