Delhi winter pollution plan by September 15: Gopal Rai
The Delhi government has started preparing a winter action plan to tackle the severe air pollution that engulfs the Capital every year from November onwards. All agencies and government departments have been asked to submit suggestions to the environment department by September 7, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai announced on Monday after a review meeting.
His department will then share a detailed action plan by September 15, Rai said.
The first report on the functioning of the smog tower installed at Connaught Place will also be released by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on September 15, allowing the government to gauge its efficacy, he said.
The meeting on Monday was attended by officials from DPCC, the environment department, development department, Delhi Cantonment Board, Central Public Works Department, Delhi Development Authority, Delhi Police, Delhi Transport Corporation, revenue department, and transport department.
The issues that will be part of the action plan include stubble burning, dust pollution, vehicular pollution, open waste burning, and industrial pollution. “The nodal agency for each key focus area has been decided,” Rai said. “This plan will play an important role in Delhi’s environmental improvement and pollution control.”
Central Vista inauguration on Friday, traffic diversions between 6pm and 9pm
Senior traffic police officials said to ensure smooth movement of traffic in and around New Delhi district and ensure security of “VVIPs and invitees”, several arterial roads will be closed for general traffic for three hours between 6pm and 9pm on Thursday.
40-year-old man killed over a plate of momos in Delhi
A 40-year-old man was murdered an 18-year-old boy who lives in the same neighbourhood of Mohan Garden in west Delhi on Saturday night after a brief scuffle which began after a plate of momos that the latter was eating fell down when the former brushed past him near a local kiosk, police said on Sunday. His ailing parents live in their native village. Jitender used to work as a local building contractor.
Plan to revive Delhi’s Najafgarh Jheel, protect biodiversity around it
The Delhi State Wetland Authority has prepared a detailed action plan to protect and rejuvenate Najafgarh Jheel, with departments under the Delhi governments having already issued instructions to begin work on the ground to transform the lake over the next one to two years, officials aware of the matter said. The revamp bid is part of the Environment Management Plan which had been prepared by the Delhi government following directions of the National Green Tribunal.
Delhi govt to rope in students as advisors in 20 schools
Students showing strong interest in school activities will be inducted into a Students Advisory Board in Delhi's government schools to improve their leadership and project management skills, the directorate of education has decided. “SAB will contribute towards developing a sense of ownership in the students by designing, managing and executing various school activities,” it said. Members of SAB will be assisted by two teacher coordinators nominated by the head of the school.
Six persons die in separate road accidents in J&K’s Bhaderwah; two injured
Six persons including a couple and a mother-son duo were killed while two others were injured in two separate road accidents in Bhaderwah town of Doda district on Monday, said officials. Doda SSP, Abdul Qayoom said a car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Galgander Pul Doda causing death of four passengers while another person was injured. The injured person was identified as Naseeb Singh.
