New Delhi, Several roads in Delhi were jam-packed and long queues formed at key metro stations as huge crowds thronged to India Gate, Connaught Place and religious places across the national capital on New Year's Day. Delhi witnesses traffic jams on New Year's Day as people flock to major attractions, markets

The C-Hexagon at India Gate saw a massive crowd gathering on Kartavya Path, leading to traffic congestion in the area.

Other key spots attracting large crowds included Bangla Sahib Gurdwara, Prachin Hanuman Mandir at Connaught Place, Akshardham Mandir, Jhandewalan Mandir, Khatu Shyam Mandir on GT Road and the Jagannath Temple in South Delhi.

Deepali Verma, a resident of north Delhi, said she came to Hanuman Mandir to seek blessings.

"I wish everyone a very happy New Year filled with peace and prosperity. I have come here along with my husband and son to offer prayers at the temple and seek Lord Hanuman’s blessings," Verma said.

According to a police officer, their main focus was on India Gate, Ashoka Road, Hanuman Mandir and Connaught Place.

"We have deployed personnel across 11 roads at India Gate's C-Hexagon. Auto-rickshaws are not being allowed to park on C-Hexagon, and visitors have been asked to stay within the India Gate premises to minimize traffic disruptions," the officer explained.

The crowd is expected to increase in the evening, another officer said. Kajal, a resident of Machkar Village who visited Qutub Minar with her family on New Year's Day, expressed her frustration after waiting for over an hour to get entry tickets.

"After waiting for so long, all our excitement has faded. We're now questioning why we even came here. The crowd this time is much larger than before," she said.

Sayed Ameer, who travelled from Hyderabad to visit Delhi on New Year's Day, shared his experience of visiting Qutub Minar.

"Qutub Minar is beautiful, but the crowd here is overwhelming," he said.

"There's a massive queue at the ticket counter, but thankfully, my friend and I booked our tickets online, which made it much easier for us to gain entry."

The Delhi Traffic Police also reported congestion in several areas on Wednesday, including Jhandewalan, GT Road at Alipur and Paharganj Chowk.

The Delhi Metro also experienced overcrowding, with long queues forming at key stations.

Apart from this, the famous markets of the national capital also witnessed a large number of shoppers.

According to the Chamber of Trade and Industry , Chairman Brijesh Goyal and President Subhash Khandelwal, markets like Kamla Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Rajouri Garden, Lajpat Nagar, Connaught Place, South Extension and Karol Bagh were packed with crowds and shoppers.

"We have seen a very good response this New Year season," they said. Ashok Randhawa, president of the Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Traders' Association, said the number of people visiting the market had increased on Wednesday.

"The number of shoppers surged today, almost like a weekend crowd. The recent cold snap, following rain in Delhi, has driven demand for winter clothing, boosting sales," Randhawa added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.