close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi woman bites off husband's ear in Sultanpuri amid fight, FIR registered

Delhi woman bites off husband's ear in Sultanpuri amid fight, FIR registered

PTI |
Nov 27, 2023 08:07 AM IST

The 45-year-old victim told the police that the upper portion of his right ear got dismembered due to the bite and he had to undergo surgery.

A woman allegedly bit off her husband's right ear in a fit of rage in the Sultanpuri area of outer district here, police said on Sunday.

The victim filed a complaint against his wife after treatment. (Representational image)
The victim filed a complaint against his wife after treatment. (Representational image)

The 45-year-old victim told the police that the upper portion of his right ear got dismembered due to the bite and he had to undergo surgery.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The victim filed a complaint against his wife after treatment.

An FIR has been registered against the woman following the complaint under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is on into the matter, police said.

"I went to throw garbage outside my house around 9.20 am on November 20. I asked my wife to clean the house. Soon after I returned home, my wife started fighting with me over an unknown issue," the complainant told the police.

He further told the police that his wife asked him to sell the house and give her the share so that she would stay separately with the children.

"I tried to make her understand, but a verbal spat ensued. She even tried to hit me, but I pushed her away. I was walking out of the house when she held me from back and in a fit of rage bit my right ear so hard that the upper portion of my ear got dismembered. My son took me to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Mangolpuri for treatment," the victim told the police and added that he had to undergo surgery at Jaipur Golden Hospital in Rohini.

The police said that they received information about the attack on November 20 from a hospital and a team was sent to investigate the matter.

"The victim was unwell and not in a condition to give his statement. He had requested the police that he would come to the police station to give his statement. On November 22, he approached the police and gave a written complaint. We have registered an FIR into the matter and further investigation is in progress," said a senior police officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out