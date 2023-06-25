Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi woman dies of electrocution at railway station amid rain, probe underway

ByHT News Desk
Jun 25, 2023 01:26 PM IST

The woman reached the station along with her family to catch the Bhopal Shatabdi Express.

A woman on Sunday died at the New Delhi railway station area due to electrocution after she allegedly grabbed on to an electric pole to avoid going into puddles amid rain. The deceased has been identified as Sakshi Ahuja, a resident of east Delhi's Preet Vihar, who reached the railway station to catch the Bhopal Shatabdi Express.

Woman electrocuted to death(ANI)

According to Delhi Police official, as quoted by news agency ANI, a complaint has been registed against the concerned authority for their negligence and a team is inspecting the area where the incident took place.

"We were going to Chandigarh. I was in the parking area when I received the info that my daughter has died due to electrocution. This has happened due to the negligence of the concerned authority," said Lokesh Chopra, father of the deceased woman.

(With ANI inputs)

