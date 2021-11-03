Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi woman found dead outside her house; cops begin probe
delhi news

Delhi woman found dead outside her house; cops begin probe

The husband, who works at a sweets shop, told the police that when he returned to his house in the Chhattarpur Pahadi area at around 2.40am, he found his wife unconscious with a bloodied head
The woman’s husband told the police that someone had brutally assaulted his wife and left her to die outside the house. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 11:45 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

The Delhi Police have started a probe to investigate the death of a 27-year-old woman who was found dead outside her house on Wednesday morning, officials aware of the case details said.

Police said they received a distress call from the woman’s husband, Avdesh Kumar, at 2.45am on November 3.

Kumar, who works at a sweets shop, told the police that when he returned to his house in the Chhattarpur Pahadi area at around 2.40am, he found his wife unconscious with a bloodied head.

He told the police that someone had brutally assaulted his wife and left her to die outside the house.

The police team that attended the distress call took the woman to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

Benita Mary Jaiker, deputy commissioner of police (south) said police inspected the crime spot and are probing the case.

According to the police, the woman was a homemaker. The couple got married five years ago and had two children. They had shifted to the Chhattarpur Pahadi house on Monday. The two children were inside the house at the time of the incident.

Police are probing to check if the murder was a result of attempted robbery.

