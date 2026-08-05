Delhi: Woman jumps from 6th floor to ‘evade drug raid’
A 30-year-old Nigerian woman suffered severe injuries after she jumped from the sixth floor of a residential building allegedly trying to escape a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raid at her residence in south Delhi’s Mehrauli’s Gandhi Colony on Monday night, said police on Tuesday
A 30-year-old Nigerian woman suffered severe injuries after she jumped from the sixth floor of a residential building allegedly trying to escape a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raid at her residence in south Delhi’s Mehrauli’s Gandhi Colony on Monday night, said police on Tuesday. She is currently stable and undergoing treatment at AIIMS.
DCP (south) Anant Mittal said the operation was carried out after a tip was received about the presence of drugs at the residence. “She is undergoing treatment at AIIMS and is currently stable.”
No FIR has been lodged in the incident, said officials.
Officials at Mehrauli police station said the raid was carried out at night. At first, when the NCB team arrived at the house,the accused tried to flush the narcotics in the bathroom. When officials tried to stop them, the woman jumped.
“She sustained injuries to her head, back and leg. The raiding team arranged medical transportation, shifting her first to Fortis Hospital, from where she was referred to AIIMS,” an officer aware of the matter said.
Two other Nigerian nationals, who were also living in the house, were arrested and the NCB team recovered 318 grams of cocaine and 6 grams of heroine.
Traces of cocaine were found on the walls and on the bodies of the accused. The forensic team has confirmed this, the official added.
In June, a 41-year-old Nigerian woman died in a similar incident at her residence in Swaroop Nagar. At the time, similarly, the woman had jumped from the balcony of her house during a police raid. No action was taken against any official.
In 2017, a 40-year-old Nigerian man also died after jumping from a 4th floor building in Chattarpur during a Special Cell drug raid.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.Read More
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