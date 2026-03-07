Delhi woman resists rape bid by taxi driver near Nainital, hides in forest for a night

Haldwani Police officers said the woman, a Delhi resident, had hired a taxi from Haldwani to Nainital around midnight. She was travelling alone. (Representative photo)

A 22-year-old woman from Delhi alleged that a taxi driver attempted to sexually assault her late on Thursday night on her way to Nainital, police said, adding that she escaped his clutches and hid an entire night in a forested area to evade him.

Police have registered a case against the unidentified driver and are on the lookout for him.Police officers said the woman, a Delhi resident, had hired a taxi from Haldwani to Nainital around midnight. She was travelling alone, they said.

Station house officer of the Tallital police station, Manoj Nayal, said the woman alleged that the driver was inebriated. “The woman alleged that the driver, who appeared to be drunk, started molesting her and attempted to sexually assault her. When she resisted, the driver allegedly assaulted her,” Nayal said.

Police said the incident occurred near Patwadangar, about 12 kilometres from Nainital. The driver allegedly diverted the taxi from the highway to a link road leading towards the area and stopped the vehicle.

Fearing for her life, the woman managed to escape from the vehicle and ran into a nearby forested area. She raised the alarm, following which the accused fled the spot, police said.

Nayal said the woman said she spent the entire night hiding near the roadside in the forested area. On Friday morning, a local spotted her and helped her reach the police station in Nainital.

Police said they have registered a case and carried out a spot inspection. The woman was sent to BD Pandey Hospital for medical examination. Nayal said teams have been deployed to trace the accused driver and efforts are underway to arrest him.