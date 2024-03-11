Delhi woman’s stalker leaks her nude pics online for dating man of another faith

A 25-year-old woman’s private photographs and videos were shared on social media websites by her stalker and his friend after she refused to break up with her boyfriend, police officers aware of the matter said on Monday, adding that the suspects have been arrested. The suspects also objected to the woman dating the man because he was from another community, said police officers. When Yasin Malik dated the woman, he took her nude photographs and videos without her consent, said investigators. (Representational image)

The arrested suspects were identified as Yasin Malik, 23, and Zubair Rao, 22. The complaint in this case was registered by the woman, who works as a housekeeping staff at a five-star hotel in New Delhi. Based on her complaint, a first information report was registered against Malik and Rao under the Indian Penal Code sections of sexual harassment, criminal intimidation, voyeurism, and insulting woman’s modesty, and sections of the Information Technology Act.

In the FIR, the woman said that Malik and Rao objected to her relationship with a man because he was from a different community. “When Malik dated the woman, he took her nude photographs and videos without her consent. When they broke up, and she started dating the other man, Malik and Rao created an Instagram account where they shared her photos and videos. Malik also went to the woman’s house and threatened her and her family,” said deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Rohit Meena.

A police officer said on condition of anonymity that the suspects wrote on the Instagram account that the woman was “disrespecting her faith” by dating a man from another community.

“Rao also threatened the woman. He asked her to leave her job and stop talking to the other man. We have arrested both suspects. They have been sent to judicial custody,” he added. The suspects also shared the woman’s photos and videos on WhatsApp groups of which she and her friends were members.

The Delhi Police have reported the Instagram account to Meta India and asked them to remove the content.