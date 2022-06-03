Delhi woman sexual harassed at Metro station alleges inaction

New Delhi: A fellow passenger allegedly sexually harassed a woman at the Jor Bagh Metro Station in New Delhi on Thursday, she said, and alleged security personnel did little to nab the harasser even after she identified him based on the CCTV footage.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, the woman said she shared her traumatic experience about how the passenger harassed her after asking for directions. She said the man flashed her and that the security personnel refused to help her and asked her to approach another officer upstairs and file a complaint.

“I was still scared but I somehow managed to go upstairs and found other policemen. I asked dem to take me to the cctv room so dat I could recognise him,” she tweeted.

She wrote she identified the man but the police officer did nothing and instead blamed her for not raising an alarm then. “…I asked them to do something about it but instead they started victim blaming me and said dat I shouldve created a scene & tht theres nothing they can do now since he managed to leave. Ultimately, I got no help from the @OfficialDMRC police. I am now extremely paranoid and scared to step out of my house.”

In response to her tweets, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) asked the woman for the exact time of the incident.

Deputy police commissioner (railways) Harendra Kumar Singh said they have contacted the woman. “Her statement is getting recorded. Legal action is being taken. Police personnel, she apparently approached, are being identified through CCTV.”

Anuj Dayal, DMRC’s principal executive director (corporate communication) said: “Delhi Metro takes the issue of the safety of our women commuters very seriously. All possible cooperation is being extended to the law-and-order agencies so that necessary action can be taken.”