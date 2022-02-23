Delhi woman, six others arrested from Uttar Pradesh for killing husband

A 33-year-old woman was arrested along with six men for the conspiracy and murder of her husband using contract killers from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday, a day after the body of the man was found with a gunshot wound on the Helipad Road near Rithala on Monday morning.

The Rohini district police said they solved the case within 24 hours and arrested the killers and the conspirators. The arrested persons were identified as Seema, wife of the deceased, her male friend Gaurav Teotia (27), Rinku Panwar (22), Saurabh Chaudhary (23), Prashant (22), Vishan Kumar alias Vishnu (18) and Parvinder alias Pummy (23).

Police said Panwar, Chaudhary, Prashant and Parvinder are contract killers from Bulandshahr and they were hired by Seema and Teotia through Kumar.

Two Hero Honda Splendor motorcycles, two countrymade pistols, an automatic pistol, 10 cartridges and six mobile phones used in the crime have been recovered from the arrested persons.

“Seema and Toetia hatched the conspiracy to kill her husband. They offered ₹4 lakh each to the five persons who executed the crime. Seema and Teotia were in a relationship for the past eight years and wanted to live together. So, they planned to get rid her husband once and for all,” said deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal.

