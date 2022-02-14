Delhi: Woman, stabbed, goes to cops with knife in shoulder

A 27-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted and stabbed multiple times by her husband, while his mother egged him on, in Rohini’s Kanjhawala area on Friday. Police said after the man went on the run, the woman walked into a police station to file a complaint with the knife still stuck in her shoulder around 8pm. A team rushed the woman to a hospital where she was treated.

A senior police officer said that they registered a case under sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (Punishment for wrongful confinement), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and started investigating the case.

“The main suspect and his mother are currently on the run. We have formed a team to investigate the case and are searching for both of them,” the officer said.

In her statement, the woman told the police that she had been married to her husband since 2012 and had two children. She alleged that her husband was abusive, and had become even more so after losing his job a couple of months ago. However, she did not complain to the police, because she was worried about her family’s reputation. She added that her mother-in-law stayed with them and added to the discord. As a result, the woman had left her marital home 10 days ago, and only returned to spend some time with her children because they were to celebrate their birthdays on February 10 and 11.

The woman said when she reached the house around 5pm on February 10, her husband was sitting outside. She asked him where the children were. He asked her to go into one of the rooms and said he would bring them to her. However, she alleged, he walked in, locked the door and started assaulting her. She added that he pulled out a kitchen knife from his pocket and stabbed her in the waist, back and shoulder. When the handle of the knife broke and the knife got stuck in her shoulder, he continued to assault her.

The woman also alleged that her mother-in-law saw what was happening through a window and egged her husband on. “She asked him to kill me and left the house,” the woman said, adding that when she finally tried to retaliate, her husband pushed her onto the bed and walked out of the house.

“I somehow managed to get up and rushed towards the police station around 8.10 pm. As soon as the police saw me they took me to a hospital where I was then treated,” she said.