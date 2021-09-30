Delhi worst affected by coal pollution, finds C40 Cities report

New Delhi: Among the megacities in the country, residents of Delhi are the worst affected by coal pollution which could result in nearly 5,280 premature deaths in the national capital over the next decade, a new research report by the C40 Cities, a network of the megacities across the globe committed to addressing climate change, has found.

The report released on Wednesday highlighted that nearly 12% of India’s coal-generated electricity is generated within 500 km of the national capital.

The report said that pollution from coal-fired power plants travels long distances and the concentration levels is a major health risk, especially to vulnerable categories like children, senior citizens and pregnant women.

“PM 2.5 (particulate matter of diameter less than 2.5 micrometres) annual concentration in Delhi is more than nine times the World Health Organisation guidelines, and more than twice the national guideline. Current national plans will expand the coal fleet by 28% between 2020 and 2030, not reduce it by 20%, threatening the health and well-being of the urban residents in Delhi while undermining India’s climate and air quality targets,” said Dr Rachel Huxley, head of knowledge and research at C40.

The report claimed that the current plan to expand India’s coal-based power by 64 GW will nearly double the number of annual premature deaths -- 5,280 premature deaths over the next decade -- from air pollution in Delhi.

The research further suggests that exposure from coal power plants will result in 5.5 million sick days and the proposed coal capacity expansion and subsequent pollution will entail economic health costs of around USD 8.4 billion over the next decade.

The report also suggested that the government can create 226,000 energy jobs by 2030 by retiring the oldest and least competitive coal plants and investing in solar and wind energy to supply Delhi with renewable electricity.

“A transition to clean energy is not only critical for Indian cities to reduce air pollution, improve residents’ health and deliver on climate targets aligned to Paris Agreement, but also to create jobs,” Shruti Narayan, regional director C40, south and west Asia.

Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director (research and advocacy), Centre for Science and Environment, said, “Studies in the past too that have highlighted how long range pollution sources impact Delhi’s air and that is why we need a larger air shed management plan for the entire region. But apart from this, we also need to recognise the damage that coal fired plants do on human health. The existing rules need to be made more stringent.”