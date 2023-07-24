Is Delhi Yamuna water receding or still above danger mark? Check latest updates

The Yamuna river in Delhi continues to flow over the danger mark of 205.33m, with the peak level at 206.56 metres at 7am in Delhi Railway Bridge on Monday, according to the Central Water Commission.

The Yamuna breached the evacuation mark of 206m on Sunday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

The river was flowing at 206.44m at 10pm on Sunday after rain lashed several parts of the city on Sunday evening. The Central Water Commission's (CWC) data showed the water level rose from 205.02m at 10pm on Saturday to 205.96m at 9am on Sunday which rose to 206.42m at 9 pm.

Owing to the rise of the water level of Yamuna, the Northern Railway announced the suspension of the operation of the old Yamuna bridge (Old Loha Pul) from 10:15pm on Sunday.

The rise in water level yet again sparked concerns about the flood-like situation in Delhi-NCR. Various announcements were made by the administration on Sunday to vacate the low-lying areas citing safety concerns.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has been on high alert due to the discharge of over 2 lakh cusecs of water from Haryana's Hathinikund barrage. "The situation has sparked concern, prompting the government to take proactive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents," Delhi revenue minister Atishi had said on Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted a gradual increase in rain activity over the national capital and its adjoining areas from Monday as the monsoon trough moves closer to the region. “There are chances of light rain on Monday and moderate rain over most places till Thursday,” a Met official said on Sunday, HT reported.

Meanwhile, the Hindon river in Noida, a tributary of Yamuna, also witnessed a rise in the water level on Saturday submerging several houses located in low-lying areas. The authorities also began fanning out to localities close to the river after states upstream including Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand received heavy rainfall, bringing back the threat of floods that threw life out of gear a little over a week ago. The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till July 25.

Parts of the national capital have been grappling with waterlogging and flooding for more than a week now. Initially, a downpour caused intense waterlogging on July 8 and 9, with the city receiving 125% of its monthly rainfall quota in just two days.

(With inputs from agencies)