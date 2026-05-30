Delhi Zoo introduces summer plan to protect animals from heat

New Delhi, The National Zoological Park has introduced a two-shift rotation system for animals and expanded cooling facilities, including pools, sprinklers and shaded shelters, to protect wildlife from Delhi's intense summer heat.

The National Zoological Park has introduced a two-shift rotation system for animals and expanded cooling facilities

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An official said tigers, lions, and bears share an enclosure in two shifts: 7 am to 1 pm and 1 pm onwards. This schedule reduces prolonged heat exposure and ensures each animal gets adequate access to cooling and shade, he said.

Zoo Director Sanjeet Kumar told PTI that animals are taken to pools in shifts.

To maintain hygiene, stagnant water in moats is regularly cleaned, disinfected and refilled, he said.

"Shade structures over water pools prevent water from overheating, while sprinklers and water coolers are operational in all enclosures, including those for tigers, lions and leopards," Kumar said.

He said green mats have been installed in several enclosures to reduce direct sunlight, while bamboo, straw and grass shelters have been placed to provide shaded resting spaces for animals.

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{{^usCountry}} For herbivores such as deer, nilgai and elephants, sprinklers have been installed across their enclosures, the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For herbivores such as deer, nilgai and elephants, sprinklers have been installed across their enclosures, the official said. {{/usCountry}}

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Wallowing tanks for sambar and swamp deer are being cleaned regularly and supplied with running water to prevent water accumulation inside enclosures, while moats are cleared of leftover fodder, he said.

Staff provide elephants and rhinos with multiple water showers daily.

Water sprinklers have been installed in tigers' and ostriches' enclosures, water pools for species including elephants and white tigers and in reptile enclosures; pools run during peak afternoon hours to lower temperatures, he said.

Shade structures have been installed over crocodile and turtle enclosures, while staff use wet gunny bags and thermometers in snake enclosures to monitor and regulate temperatures.

Kumar said side-wall curtains and water sprinkling throughout the day protect bird enclosures.

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In some aviaries, wet gunny bags are being used to maintain cooler conditions.

"To add a refreshing treat, fruit ice balls are distributed daily to all primates," he said.

Kumar said water coolers have been installed in all bear houses and are cleaned and refilled regularly.

Bears are rotated between exhibits and feeding cells during the hottest hours of the day, while large ice blocks and fruit ice cubes are provided as cooling measures.

The zoo's animal care staff remain on alert during peak heat hours and promptly report any unusual behaviour to veterinary teams for immediate attention, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.