Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi zoo shut as Covid cases spiral
delhi news

Delhi zoo shut as Covid cases spiral

Delhi’s National Zoological Park was reopened on April 1 last year after being shut for over a year owing to the pandemic. However, it was shut weeks later as a bird flu outbreak spread across the city. The zoo then reopened on August 1 last year
The Delhi zoo has been shut temporarily, in keeping with state guidelines that require entertainment parks in the city to down shutters amid a fifth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 10:46 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

The Delhi zoo has been shut temporarily, in keeping with state guidelines that require entertainment parks in the city to down shutters amid a fifth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The zoo has been shut indefinitely as per the latest Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) guidelines. Regular operations behind the scenes to take care of the animals will continue, but no visitors are allowed now,” said Anamika, joint director of the Delhi zoo.

The DDMA order was issued on Tuesday,and the zoo was closed the day after that.

Delhi’s National Zoological Park was reopened on April 1 last year after being shut for over a year owing to the pandemic. However, it was shut weeks later as a bird flu outbreak spread across the city. The zoo then reopened on August 1 last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Omicron tally
Kazakhstan protests
Horoscope Today
Novak Djokovic
Ashes, Australia vs England 4th Test Day 2 LIVE score update
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP